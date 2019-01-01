Kariobangi Sharks seal another deal with Sports Data analysing firm

The data firm will help to provide the club’s technical bench with real-time information on players' output during league matches

have entered into a partnership with Sports Data Analysis firm Instat.

The company, founded in , has been in existence for 15 years and it has over 200 clients worldwide. Its expertise lies in the analysis of four sports; football, hockey, volleyball, and basketball.

The partnership will see Instat analyse Kariobangi Sharks' matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and provide the technical bench with real-time information on players' output on the pitch.

Club Chairman Robert Maoga welcomed the partnership and insisted it will be of great importance to the club.

He told Goal: “Sports analysis is an important aspect of the modern game. You need to have specified information in all the details of the game. That is why we have gone for this partnership.

“Instat will help the tech bench to analyse, asses, and improve Kariobangi Sharks players to the next level.”

Instat Regional Director Fredrick Otieno said on the new deal: “We are happy to join hands with Kariobangi Sharks. The team’s capability to produce and broadcast their games will make out work much easier. We believe our analysis will go a long way in improving the performance of the team and the technical bench.”

The new deal comes just a few days after the club signed a three-year sponsorship deal with betting firm Betway.

Kariobangi Sharks will next face in a league match on Saturday.