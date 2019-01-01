Kariobangi Sharks' records don't count against AFC Leopards – Oyemba

The goalkeeper admits they will need to employ extra caution when they tackle Ingwe on Sunday for a league match

need to be cautious throughout their match against AFC on Sunday, goalkeeper John Oyemba has warned.

The club has never lost to AFC Leopards since their first meeting in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in 2017. Last season, they conceded a second-minute goal before equalizing in the last minute of play to draw 1-1 at Kasarani.

“This [early concession] shows our concentration must be at 100% this weekend because when we play Leopards, it is always a game of slim margins,” Oyemba told the club’s website.

“If you blink for a second you are punished. So, we just got to concentrate from the start to the end and hopefully, we will get a good result.”

The Kenyan international has also warned his teammates from laxity saying past records cannot be used to determine the outcome of a future match.

“We have a good record against AFC Leopards but we know records do not count when you get to the pitch,” he added.

“What matters is we should play according to the coach’s instructions and give our very best.

“We have to fight for each and every minute of the play.”

In the last six matches between the two sides, four matches had ended in draws while the other two were won by Kariobangi Sharks.

“This fixture has always been a tricky one. You look at how two of the games ended in draws and you see that they are games we could have won,” the custodian added.

The game will be played at the newly-renovated Nyayo National Stadium becoming the first one to be played at City’s facility in two years.