Kariobangi Sharks pummel Kisumu All-Stars to record KPL's highest score

The 8-1 margin is the season's first massive margin to be registered and will give the Nairobi club a major boost

shocked Kisumu All-Stars with an 8-1 win in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie on Sunday at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kisumu All-Stars took an early lead in the fifth minute through Dismas Amunga but that proved to be the only goal they could put past the hosts before they faltered big in the subsequent minutes.

The Eastlands side equalized in the 19th minute through South Sudan's international John Kuol and James Mazembe doubled the lead in the 25th minute as the hosts started asserting their dominance.

Peter Lwassa, who was signed from KPL side in the just concluded transfer window, added the third for Kariobangi Sharks in the 37th minute before earning his brace in the 42nd minute.

Former striker Patrick Otieno scored the fourth in the 61st minute before Harambee Stars full-back Samuel Olwande scored the fifth in the 72nd minute from the spot.

Pattilah Omotto added the sixth in the 86th minute and Kevington Machika scored the seventh two minutes later. A goalmouth melee saw a Kisumu All-Stars player direct the ball into his own net to hand the 2017 FKF winners KPL's greatest win so far.

The victory will help ease the pressure for coach William Muluya who has witnessed his side post very worrying results in their fourth season in the top-flight.

Kisumu All-Stars will remain in the relegation zone with two points more than Sugar who have played one more game than them.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Wazito FC fought to draw 1-1 against Kakamega .

Kakamega Homeboyz took the lead in the 54th minute through Christopher Masinza but the National Super League 2018/19 champions scored an equalizer in the 90th minute via Derrick Otanga.