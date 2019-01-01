Kariobangi Sharks poor form extend after 4-2 loss to Ulinzi Stars

The hosts suffer fifth loss in the top tier after failing to click against the Soldiers in the midweek clash

' downfall in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) continued on Thursday as they fell 4-2 to .

The William Muluya-led charges came into the match placed in the relegation zone and needed a win to move into safety. For the Soldiers, a win was enough to convince their critics they meant business.

Sydney Lokale gave the hosts the best start when he beat the custodian in the 15th minute. Sharks managed to get Ulinzi on the counter-attack and the forward, who was seemingly offside, managed to keep his cool to slot home the opener.

However, the lead lasted for just three minutes; the four-time league champions reacted by increasing the tempo and it was no surprise when Elvis Nandwa managed to convert a header to bring the two teams into level terms.

In the 35th minute, it became worse for the Sharks as the Soldiers led for the first time. John Kago spotted the unmarked Oscar Wamalwa in the danger zone, and the latter made no mistake from about six yards to give the Benjamin Nyangweso-led side a deserved lead.

Wamalwa completed his brace in the stroke of halftime when he cleverly beat Geoffrey Shiveka before comfortably beating the exposed John Oyemba in the Sharks goal.

The 2018/19 Golden Boot winner Erick Kapaito struck in the 69th minute to give his side hopes of making a comeback, but the Soldiers were not in the mood of dropping points.

Harun Mwale sealed the win in the stoppages with a clever chip; the hosts advanced in search of an equalizer and were hit on a counter-attack which was well executed by the Nakuru based side.

Elsewhere, 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions FC were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting .

After a goalless first half, Abdala Wankuru gave the visitors a lead in the 74th minute. The Brewers came struck back after just two minutes courtesy of Timothy Otieno.

The Babu Salim-led charges leveled matters in the 76th minute courtesy of former striker Timothy Otieno. It turned up to be a drama on the pitch as Henry Onyango struck again after two minutes to give the Powermen a 2-1 lead.

Veteran midfielder Humphrey Mieno ensured the spoils are shared when he struck with five minutes to go.