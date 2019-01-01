Kariobangi Sharks overcome KCB hurdle to book third Shield Cup final

Defending champions Kariobangi Sharks will now face Bandari in the ultimate stage

have reached the FKF Shield final for the third time in a row after overcoming by a solitary goal in a hotly contested semi-final played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams taking a cautious approach. Most of the action took place in the middle of the park.

Erick Kapaito, Kevinton Machika and Duke Abuya led Shark's hunt for goals while Benson Amianda, Kennedy Owino and Chris Onyango were in charge of the Bankers' attacking play.

Gad Mathews pulled a huge save from point black to deny Onyango in the 20th minute while Joseph Okoth did well to prevent a Mike Kibwage own goal in the 28th minute.

Sharks rookie forward Machika had the best chance to break the deadlock in the stroke of halftime but he squandered. Abuya beat his marker before squaring the ball to the unmarked striker. His hesitation allowed keeper Okoth to deny him his first goal for the club.

Article continues below

Five minutes into the second half, Sharks went ahead through Machika. They continued raiding the Bankers in search of more and Abuya came close to getting a second but his effort at the hour mark went narrowly wide.

The Bankers had a couple of decent chances but they failed to utilize them and in the end, were bundled out of the competition.

Sharks will now play in the final.