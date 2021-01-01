Kariobangi Sharks outclass KCB while Ulinzi Stars fall to Bandari

The Bankers' loss could end up counting as a big blow to their title race which had gathered incredible speed when the season began

Kariobangi Sharks picked a 3-0 win in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League game at Kasarani Stadium to derail KCB's efforts of closing in on Tusker.

The Bankers needed the points to narrow the gap with the current leaders, Tusker but ended up going down to goals scored by Erick Kapaito, Boniface Onyango and James Mazembe.

Kapaito, who scored his 14th goal of the season, just needed two minutes to breach KCB's backline for the opener. Onyango, who opened his goal account with Kariobangi Sharks against the Bankers, added the second one in the 25th minute to hand a 2-0 lead to the Eastland club.

Mazembe scored the third in the 67th minute to hand William Muluya's side a commanding win over a disjointed Bankers side.

At Afraha Stadium, Ulinzi Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat to Bandari as Benjamin Mosha and Darius Msagha were the scorers for the dockers in Nakuru.

A build-up that involved Keegan Ndemi, Danson Namasakha, and Msoha resulted in the opener. Although Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni had denied Ndemi and Namasakha in the first and second instances, Mosha tapped into the net the third rebound at the hour mark.

Bandari scored the second one in the 85th minute via Msagha. Bonaventure Muchika's error in his own area gave William Wadri the ball whose effort was blocked but Hassan Abdalla picked the resultant spill and squared it for the Ugandan star to score. The loss is the third defeat for the Soldiers in the season.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers were condemned to a 3-1 loss by Sofapaka at Kasarani Stadium.

Mohamed Kilume, who was appointed the assistant captain on Friday, assisted Titus Achesa in breaking the deadlock in favour of Batoto ba Mungu in the 20th minute. Lawrence Juma added the second one in the 35th minute as he continues to make a great impact at the club.

Jackson Dwang scored Posta Rangers' goal in the 58th minute but the visitors continued in search of a third one relentlessly. Goalkeeper Kelvin Omondi stood firm to thwart Teddy Osok and Michael Apudo's efforts in the 63rd and in the 70th minutes respectively to save Sofapaka from conceding more.

Batoto ba Mungu held on to condemn the struggling Mailmen to yet another home loss.