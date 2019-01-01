Kariobangi Sharks name team to face KCB

Boniface Onyango who might make his debut after he was named on the reserves squad

Kariobangi Sharks has named a relatively stronger side to face KCB in the Kenyan Premier League.

John Oyemba starts in goal with Geoffrey Shiveka making a return to the bench. Henry Juma has also been favoured ahead of George Abege as well as Vincent Wasambo.

Sven Yidah starts from the bench but eyes will be on Boniface Onyango who might make his debut after he was named on the reserves squad.

Starting XI: John Oyemba (GK), Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Vincent Wasambo, Duke Abuya, Patilla Omoto (c), Harrison Mwendwa, Henry Juma, Sydney Lokale.

Reserves: Brian Bwire, John Kuol, Fidel Origa, Boniface Onyango, Sven Yidah, Moses Mwangi, George Abege.