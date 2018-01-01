Live Scores
Kariobangi Sharks name strong squad to face Asante Kotoko

Brian Bwire has retained his place in goal as Kariobangi Sharks name the squad to face Asante Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup.

William Muluya has retained his squad that sailed past Arta Solar with Harrison Mwendwa, George Abege, James Mazembe leading the attack.

Tom Teka will command the defense with  Patillah Omotto operating from the heart of the midfield.

There is also extra energy in the reserve with Gad Mathews providing cover for Bwire, same as Fidel Origa, Chol Kuol, Sven Yidah who have all been named on the bench.

Starting XI: GK~Brian Bwire, Michael Bodo, Tom Teka, Geoffrey Shiveka, Nixon Omondi, Patillah Omotto, Duke Abuya, Vincent Wasambo, Harrison Mwendwa, George Abege, James Mazembe

Reserves:  Gad Matthew, Fidel Origa, Chol Kuol, Sven Yidah, Alvin Mangeni, John Mwangi, Henry Juma. 

