Kariobangi Sharks lost to Mathare United in the first half - Muluya

The coach made the assessment after failing to pick up a single point in the Eastlands Derby on Sunday

head coach William Muluya has said they lost their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against in the first half.

Kariobangi Sharks were defeated by their Eastlands rivals at Kasarani after going down 2-1 at Kasarani Stadium and Muluya has admitted his team lost the match in the first 45 minutes.

It was Sharks' eighth loss of the ongoing campaign.

“It was a disappointing first half but in the second half, you could see the punch we brought into the game,” Muluya told reporters.

“Had we pushed ourselves harder and if we could have managed the concentration well maybe we could have done something.”

Muluya also defended his team's selection as the 2017 GOTV champions struggle to save their season.

“The selection worked for us. I am the coach and one who normally selects the team so I cannot say our selection did not work for us. For the players to play like they did means they had shown some good work during the week,” he continued

“Again, it is teamwork so sometimes things might not work for you but it was a bad day and there were various reasons why.”

Meanwhile, Mathare United's coach Salim Ali is confident they will start bagging enough goals as his key strikers have returned.

Recently, Ali had complained of Mathare United's inability to post consistent results but now he says things might change with the availability of Clifford Alwanga and Klinsman Omulanga.

“I believe the first point in a game is to create chances because if you do, then you have the feeling that you can score. But sometimes if you do not create chances then you are forced to do trial and error where you frequently field different strikers,” Ali said.

“I have young strikers and the one who started [Daniel Lual] is 17-years old. Now I have my top scorer [Clifford] Alwanga, [Klinsman] Omulanga and even Lual and I think they could give us something good if we eventually settle.”