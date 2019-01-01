Kariobangi Sharks' lead striker Erick Kapaito ready to face Zoo Kericho

Kapaito scooped the 2018 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot with 16 goals

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya has revealed that Erick Kapaito will be in the Matchday squad that will face Zoo Kericho on Thursday.

The 2018 Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot Winner returned from action last weekend after battling a nagging groin injury for the last three months.

But with his point man now back to action, Muluya has told Goal that he will be aiming at getting maximum points against the unpredictable Zoo.

"I am happy to have Kapaito back, he has fully healed and ready to play for us on Thursday. However we will not start him, he will start from the bench, it is always wise not to rush a player back especially when he has been out for long and that is why we are cautious with him.

"The match against Zoo is going to be tough, but the win against Western Stima is a motivation to us. We will work harder and take our chances."

