Kariobangi Sharks kick off Shield Cup title defense with an emphatic win
Kariobangi Sharks pumped five goals past a hapless Education FC to kick off the FKF Shield title defense on a high note.
Erick Kapaito was on the score sheet for the second match running with the second goal of the day after Henry Juma had given them a deserved lead in the 38th-minute.
Juma completed a brace eight minutes after the half-hour mark before Sydney Lokale and Nicholas Omondi completed the job late in the second half.
Meanwhile, AFC Leopards beat Kitale Transfoc 4-0. Vincent Oburu, Bonventure Kaheza, Brian Marita and Isaac Oduro were all on target to hand coach Casa Mbungo a strong start in the knockout competition.
Elsewhere, Benjamin Mosha's lone goal helped Bandari overcome a resilient Kayo FC from Marsabit to sail into the next round.