Kariobangi Sharks kick off Shield Cup title defense with an emphatic win

The Sharks won their maiden Shield Cup title after beating AFC Leopards in the final staged last season

pumped five goals past a hapless Education FC to kick off the FKF Shield title defense on a high note.

Erick Kapaito was on the score sheet for the second match running with the second goal of the day after Henry Juma had given them a deserved lead in the 38th-minute.

Juma completed a brace eight minutes after the half-hour mark before Sydney Lokale and Nicholas Omondi completed the job late in the second half.

Meanwhile, AFC beat Kitale Transfoc 4-0. Vincent Oburu, Bonventure Kaheza, Brian Marita and Isaac Oduro were all on target to hand coach Casa Mbungo a strong start in the knockout competition.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Mosha's lone goal helped overcome a resilient Kayo FC from Marsabit to sail into the next round.