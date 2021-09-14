Kariobangi Sharks' Kapaito named FKF Premier League MVP for 2020-21 season

Batoto ba Mungu midfielder Lawrence Juma scooped the best midfielder award after beating Anthony Kimani of City Stars

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito has scooped the FKF Premier League Most Valuable Player award for the 2020-21 season.

During a colourful ceremony held at a Nairobi hotel, Kapaito, who scored 24 goals to clinch the Golden Boot, took home a total of Sh800,000 (Sh500,000 for MVP and Sh300,000 for category winner) and monumental trophies engraved with his name.

The 25-year-old striker, who won the MVP award for the 2017-18 season, beat Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma and AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia to the award.

“I was not expecting to win the MVP because I knew I was facing stiff challenge from my opponents but I am happy to have secured it for the second time in the history of the league,” Kapaito told Goal after receiving his award.

“I want to dedicate the award to my teammates, without them, I could not have achieved it, it is a great honour to take it home, and will strive to do even better next season.”

🎖️| Erick Kapaito of @k_sharksfc

Wins the MVP award season 2021/21

#FKFPLAwards pic.twitter.com/cG5yyadkTJ — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) September 14, 2021

The coach of the year award was won by Tusker’s Robert Matano, who beat Zedekiah Otieno of KCB and Casa Mbungo of Bandari.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni scooped the Golden Glove award after managing 12 clean sheets in the campaign while the runners-up award was shared amongst KCB custodian Joseph Okoth and Nairobi City Stars’ Steve Njunge.

The Defender of the Year award was scooped by Tusker captain Eugene Asike after his solid display ensured the Brewers clinched the FKF Premier League title.

2020-21 FKF Premier League Winners

MVP: Erick Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks;

Golden Glove: James Saruni – Ulinzi Stars – WINNER, Joseph Okoth – KCB FC -Runner-up and Steve Njunge – Nairobi City Stars – Runner-up.

Defender of the Year: Eugene Asike – Tusker FC – WINNER, David Kalama – Bidco United – Runner-up, and Nashon Alembi – KCB FC – Third.

Midfielder of the Year: Lawrence Juma – Sofapaka FC – WINNER, Anthony Kimani – Nairobi City Star – Runner-up, and Jackson Macharia – Tusker– Third

Golden Boot: Erick Kapaito, Young Player of the year.

🎖️| Robert Matano "The Lion" of @tusker_fc is your Coach of the Year#FKFPLAwards pic.twitter.com/Mxc0nxlbRP — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) September 14, 2021

Young Player of the Year: Henry Meja – Tusker FC – WINNER, Lawrence Luvanda – Vihiga United – Runner-up, and Sylvester Owino – Kakamega Homeboyz – Third.

Fair Play Team of the Year: Kariobangi Sharks – WINNER, Tusker FC – Runner-up, and KCB FC – Third.

Article continues below

Coach of the Year: Robert Matano – Tusker FC – WINNER, Zedekiah Otieno – KCB FC – Runner-up, and Andre Casa Mbungo – Bandari FC – Third.

Digital Team of the Year: Tusker FC – WINNER, Bandari FC – Runner-up, and Kariobangi Sharks – Third.

Referee of the Year: Peter Waweru – WINNER, Anthony Ogwayo – Runner-up, and Davis Omweno – Third.