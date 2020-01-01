Kariobangi Sharks join Gor Mahia in resuming training despite extended ban

The Sharks have also started training in groups of six as they prepare for the new campaign

have resumed training in preparations for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Sharks have become the second team to publicly confirm they have started training after announced the same a week ago, and this is despite the government's move to extend the ban on contact sports, including football, until further notice.

Sharks have confirmed the resumption of training on their social media pages by stating: “The senior team has resume training in small groups of six, it is a full house with all players checking in.”

More teams

Though Goal understands most teams have resumed training, only Gor Mahia and Sharks have come out to reveal it.

UPDATE | Maboys wamerudi tizi na wanatrain in small groups of six.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/GJjTe9dNjE — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) September 29, 2020

K'Ogalo confirmed last week they are observing all the guidelines as issued by respective authorities.

"Gor Mahia have started light training sessions while observing Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Sports pending full reopening of sports activities," the club confirmed through their official portal on Tuesday.

“In readiness for the new season, the team started the light sessions in small groups.”

Club secretary-general Samuel Ochola confirmed everything is in place to observe the Coronavirus protocols. He went on to confirm the team is doing this while anticipating things to open up in a fortnight or so.

“Gor Mahia have started training in small groups in anticipation that in the next two weeks, the [Sports] Ministry will allow us to train full time," Ocholla stated.

“The team has been doing non-contact training and we have made sure we have items in place to observe the Covid-19 protocols. We hope the Covid-19 curve will continue flattening."

Three days ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Sports to redouble their efforts to resume major sporting activities which were postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

While re-opening the newly refurbished Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, Kenya's head of state has now called on the Ministry of Sports to move with speed and make sure major sporting events that were yet to resume, are back in action.

“I want to ask the Ministry of Sports to redouble its efforts in re-convening major sporting events that were postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

K'Ogalo were crowned the 2019/20 champions after the cancellation of the season by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

As a result, the team got another opportunity to represent the country in the Caf . It is for this reason the team needs early preparations to ensure players are fit.