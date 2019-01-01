Kariobangi Sharks held by Mathare United as Ulinzi Stars win against Sony Sugar

The 2018 Shield winners came into the match aiming at getting maximum points but could not find a way past their opponents

have been held to a goalless draw by in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Sharks had not won any match this season, and they aimed for their first win against Mathare who had collected five points from their initial three games.

In six previous meetings, the 2008 league champions had won once, drawn twice and lost three times. Last season, Sharks won at home and drew 0-0 away.

On Saturday, the two teams battled but neither of them could find the back of the net.

came from a goal down to defeat 3-1 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Defensive frailties at the back allowed the Sugar Millers to take an 18th-minute lead and they held onto it for the entire first half.

The Soldiers came back stronger after the break but were kept at bay by the determined visitors' defence. However, with twenty minutes left, Sony conceded a free-kick about 25-yards from the goal. Daniel Waweru perfectly executed it to bring the teams into level terms.

Waweru was at it again, this time bringing in a perfect cross which was headed in by Moses Mwangi to give the Benjamin Nyangweso led charges a deserved lead.

The hosts completed the comeback with a 90th-minute strike courtesy of Enosh Ochieng who finished off an Oscar Wamalwa pass.

At Moi Stadium, Kisumu All-Stars suffered their third defeat in four league games after falling 2-1 to .

The Powermen took a deserved lead in the fourth minute courtesy of Hassan Kikoyo. The hosts fought for an equalizer and were rewarded when Michael Owino found the back of the net.

Vitalis Akumu hit the winner for Western Stima in the second half to take their tally of the season to eight points after four games.