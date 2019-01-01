Kariobangi Sharks have tapped up our player, claim Kakamega Homeboyz

The Kakamega club have raised an alarm accusing the former FKF Shield Cup winners of tapping up one of their players

Kakamega have accused of snatching one of their players without notifying them.

According to Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, striker Lawrence Otieno Abok is still their player having registered him from Lugusu Secondary in Malava Sub County, Kakamega County.

Shimanyula now claims the player has not been spotted since last week and has switched his phone off after Sharks tapped him up.

“Sharks have again taken my player without our consent,’ Shimanyula told Goal.

“I personally registered the striker from school and even the parents know [Abok] is training with us, but shockingly he has left for Nairobi.

“It is very unfortunate Sharks are using the powers of their chairman Nick [Mwendwa], who doubles as Football Federation [FKF] president to harass small teams by signing players behind their backs.

“I will fight to the end to make sure the player is not registered with Sharks. [Abok] is my player and Sharks should follow the law. We have the laws which govern the signing of players, and they should duly follow that.”

When reached for a comment, a Sharks official who did not want to be named, stayed away from the matter but told Goal; “I don’t know anything to do with such a player, you can ask the other officials.”

This will be the second time Homeboyz are involved in a tussle for a player as they also battled with FC for the services of Sudanese striker David Majak last season.