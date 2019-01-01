Kariobangi Sharks gutted after Western Stima draw

The youthful tactician reveals the Sharks technical bench was not impressed with the draw against the visiting Kisumu side

assistant coach Ezekiel Seda was disappointed following the 2-2 draw against in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener on Friday.

Eric Kapaito and Patrick Otieno scored for the Shield champions while Baron Oketch and Samuel Abawa scored for the visitors at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The former midfielder reveals more was expected from the players after good pre-season preparations.

"As the technical bench, we expected better results because our preparations have been good," Seda told journalists after the match.

"We were prepared to win this game; a draw was not in our mind. Being our first game, we expected better results. We now turn our attention to our next game hoping to rectify the mistakes we made."

It was the first time Western Stima have collected a point against Kariobangi Sharks away.

Prior to Saturday's encounter, William Muluya's side had hosted the Power Men twice, recording maximum points on both occasions.

The next assignment for Sharks will be a daunting task away to AFC .