Kariobangi Sharks’ fighting spirit is encouraging - Seda

The club’s assistant coach reveals his satisfaction after his side managed to pick up a point in the Kenyan Premier League opening match on Friday

’ assistant head coach Ezekiel Seda has lauded the team’s fighting spirit after a 2-2 win over in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) opening match.

The Sharks were forced to grind out a draw after going behind and Seda has praised the team’s character after they were able to pick up the point.

“I have to say congratulations to the boys for showing character and when we conceded first, we never panicked,” Seda told the club’s website.

“The boys settled down, stuck to their game plan and continued waiting patiently for their chances when it came, we equalized.

“We kept the same tempo and structure and we even took the lead.”

The former AFC midfielder urged the Sharks to be firm enough to protect their lead in their following matches.

They had taken the lead in the early stage of the second half but conceded in the last 10 minutes to draw with the Powermen.

“The will to fight is there, we are not a team which gets demoralized by conceding early,” Seda continued.

“We have to make it [the lead] count by ensuring just as we fight to come from behind to take the lead, we fight even harder to consolidate it."

The tactician, however, picked on the mistakes his side committed during the Machakos tie.

“We could have been 2-0 up by the 10th minute but we lacked the sharpness and we allowed the opponents to gain confidence and even take the lead before us,” Seda concluded.

“We have to be more clinical and try to score from our early chances so we can control the game from the start.”

Kariobangi Sharks will face AFC Leopards in their next match on September 15 at Kenyatta Stadium.