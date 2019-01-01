Kariobangi Sharks end winning drought by beating Chemelil Sugar

The 2018 Shield champions registered their first win against the struggling hosts

registered their first win this season after defeating hosts Sugar 2-0 in the Kenyan Premier League.

The William Muluya led side had drawn three and lost once in their four games, and a win against the Sugar Millers was vital. Chemelil have not had the best start this season and had lost all their opening three matches, conceding 11 goals in the process.

It seemed the hosts were destined for their first point of the season after finishing the first half without conceding nor scoring. However, the result changed 15 minutes after the break when Patillah Omotto beat the goalkeeper with a well-taken volley.

Duke Abuya put the result beyond doubt with two minutes to go after completing a well-executed counter-attack with a perfect finish. Chemelil have now conceded 13 goals in just four matches, making it an average of more than three goals a match.

In another game played on Saturday, moved second after claiming a late win against visitors .

The goal came in stoppage time courtesy of Martin Nderitu who capitalized on a defensive lapse to give his team a deserved win.

Elsewhere, at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, and played to a goalless draw.