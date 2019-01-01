Kariobangi Sharks duo ruled out of Vihiga United clash

Kariobangi Sharks will be seeking to bounce back from last league defeat to Bandari

John Oyemba has been named on the bench as name team to face off with .

Oyemba fell ill just hours before William Muluya released his final line up and he might not play any part in the game with Brian Bwire being drafted in his place.

Article continues below

Also missing are Sydney Lokale and former defender Tom Teka, who are both injured. Erick Kapaito starts while Pettila Omoto will start from the bench.

Starting XI: Brian Bwire, John Kuol, Eric Juma, Michael Bodo, Nixon Omondi, Shaphan Oyugi, Sven Yida, Duke Abuya, Vincent Wasambo, Erick Kapaito, Henry Juma.

Reserves: John Oyemba, Patillah Omoto, Fidel Origa, Bonface Onyango, Finley Osoro, James Mazembe.