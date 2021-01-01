Kariobangi Sharks draw Ulinzi Stars, Nzoia Sugar frustrate Kakamega Homeboyz

The two games were the first one to be played in the new year after the competition had gone for a break before the Christmas eve

and drew 0-0 in a Football Federation Premier League encounter on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Neither side could register a goal to separate them despite playing out an end-to-end showdown in the capital city.

James Mazembe would have scored for the hosts in the 14th minute but his effort, from a very promising spot, hit the woodwork. Patila Omotto would have also given the Nairobi club an opener in the 20th minute but his strike flew off target.

Ulinzi Stars’ first clear chance came in the 32nd minute, but Masita Masuta sent his effort wide to deny the composed Soldiers an opener.

Stars’ head coach Benjamin Nyangweso made a first change in the 55th minute when he withdrew Elvis Nandwa for Oscar Wamalwa. Five minutes later, the Nakuru outfit failed to break the deadlock again as Brian Birgen’s ferocious strike was stopped by Brian Bwire in the Sharks’ goal.

There were two late changes by Nyangweso; as Ibrahim Shambi replaced Daniel Waweru while Masita's place was filled by Clinton Omondi. However, they did not bring about much impact, as the two sides shared the spoils from the stalemate.

Meanwhile, at Bukhungu Stadium, squeezed a point from Kakamega .

The Sugar Millers came into the encounter seen as the underdogs but proved critics wrong by how they took the game to their opponents.

After Kakamega Homeboyz had proved to be a firm side at the back, Dennis Wanjala attempted to find the top corner in the 19th minute but the effort was deflected out for a corner.

James Kibande would have broken the deadlock in the 21st minute but Peter Wainaina did well to block the Nzoia Sugar striker, who had found some space inside the area.

Homeboyz later ventured outside their own half and forced the visiting goalkeeper into a fingertip save in the 27th minute. David Odhiambo had spotted Katasi off his line but the goalkeeper’s quick reaction saved the day for Nzoia Sugar as he parried the ball away.

Joseph Mwangi was handed his Nzoia Sugar debut when he came on for Leonard Kasembeli at the hour mark. Three minutes after Mwangi’s introduction, Kibande shot wide despite finding himself clear through.