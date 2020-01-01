Kariobangi Sharks defeat KCB in KPL assignment

A second-half strike enough to hand the visitors a win against the Bankers

Ten-man have defeated by a solitary goal in a Kenyan Premier League match staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The Bankers came into the match as favourites owing to their improved performance this season as compared to the 2018 FKF Shield champions who have struggled to get off the mark. However, the hosts were not going to find the going easy against their visitors who hit Kisumu All-Stars 8-1 in their last league assignment.

Sharks were also aiming at avenging the 5-2 defeat suffered against the Zedekiah Otieno-led side in the last meeting staged at Kasarani Stadium on November 30, 2019.

After a goalless first half, Sharks stepped up the gear and were rewarded in the 70th minute courtesy of Patrick Otieno. The visitors were reduced to 10 men when John Kuol was dismissed with nine minutes to go but Sharks held on to win and take their points tally of the season to 19 after 20 matches.

KCB drop to the fourth position with 38 points, same as FC who are third with a better goal difference.

, who will host on Saturday at Narok Stadium, lead the standings with 44 points. Kakamega are second with four points less.