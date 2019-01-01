'Kariobangi Sharks' days of tapping up players numbered' - Kakamega Homeboyz chief Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss insists he will not rest until justice prevails with regards to the transfer of the young striker christened ‘Olunga’

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has insisted they will fight to the end to keep young striker Lawrence Otieno Abok away from .

Shimanyula’s statement comes just a few days after Goal exclusively reported Homeboyz had accused Sharks of tapping up the player they signed from Lugusi Secondary School, situated in Malava Sub County, Kakamega County.

The two outfits have been at loggerheads since August with each claiming they had legitimately signed the prodigy and had acquired the bonafide player license from .

Otieno, who is christened as 'Olunga', was a candidate in the recently concluded examinations and joined the Sharks camp at the start of the week, fanning the existing rivalry between the two clubs which had subsided in the last three months.

While Homeboyz claim they had signed the player and have a valid Kenyan Premier League (KPL) card, Sharks have also alleged they signed the player on June 2 in the full glare of the parents and went ahead to procure his license to ply his trade for them.

“We signed Otieno on player development agreement on June 2 in an event graced by the parents,” Sharks chairman told The Star Newspaper.

“We applied for his card at KPL and got it but we had to wait for him to wrap up his studies. We unveiled him before the season began and he officially joined us on Monday.”

On their part, FKF have admitted troubles with regards to the signing of the player saying they will follow the issue to the end.

“As communicated earlier, the player mentioned above was already registered in the system by Kariobangi Sharks and your registration was flagged by the Fifa Connect System as a Duplicate,” FKF revealed in a statement sent to both clubs signed by Frank Ogolla and obtained by Goal.

“Upon review, we noticed the registration was indeed a duplicate however, we noticed that the two clubs uploaded different birth certificates for the same player [indicating the different year of birth]. Both parties have since been advised to submit the original copies of the birth certificates to ascertain the player’s date of birth.

“We also notice that there are two different signatures, on the FKF registration form and the player’s contract (attached) and we would wish to get clarification from your club as to which of the two is the original player’s signature.

“Your feedback on the above mentioned will be highly appreciated as we seek to have this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula has now accused cartels in Kenyan football for frustrating his efforts to have the player turn out for his side and has vowed to fight until the end to get justice.

“That is the reason why even [FKF] elections was nullified because they don’t follow the law, people in the office are doing things contrary to how things are supposed to work and Sharks are now banking on Nick Mwendwa [FKF president] to harass teams,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

“All these people running football in the country should go home, enough is enough. We have suffered enough because they have failed to raise the standards of the sport and are now harassing teams by tapping up their players.

“Stakeholders should come together and with force to make sure they chase away these cartels from any football activities, the government should also take action to save the game in .

“I will not rest on this matter, I will do all I can to make sure that justice prevails. “We paid his [Abok] school fees and we have his results slip and birth certificate. We also have a card from KPL showing the player is rightfully ours. Whatever Sharks are doing amounts to player tapping and we strongly condemn it.”