Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya takes blame after defeat to Bandari

A goal by Yema Mwana was enough for the Dockers to earn revenge against Sharks and push them to the top of the log

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya has admitted that his tactics failed him in the first half against Bandari.

The Shield and Super Cup champions succumbed to a Yema Mwana strike in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday at the Kasarani Stadium. The tactician has also admitted failure to take the chances especially in the first half contributed to the defeat.

Article continues below

“I take full responsibility for this loss, we did not play well and I think it is because I got it wrong in the first half. They came and reserved their energy for the second half, and we could have capitalized on that but we held back, and in the end they punished us.

“Well, yes we had our chances especially in the first half and we did not take them, and that contributed to our loss as well,” Muluya told Goal.

The result puts Bandari top of the table with twenty-eight points with Sharks remaining sixth, seven points less.