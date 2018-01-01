Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya sets sight on winning the league

The youthful coach says the club has done better in the past two seasons after finishing sixth and third and should go for the title

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya insists that they are contenders for the title.

The youthful coach says the club has done better in the past two seasons after finishing sixth and third and should now aim at winning the title. Speaking after his side beat Gor Mahia 1-0, Muluya maintained that they are among the title contenders for the 2018/19 title.

“I will say if you look at the last two seasons, we finished sixth then third and I think we are poised to do much better this season and we should strive and aim at winning the league. That should be one of our priorities and we should set our eyes on that since we are among the contenders.”

Article continues below

Muluya also admitted that his players looked fatigued in the second half of their match against Gor Mahia because of the congested fixture.

“If you look at the fixtures and how we are playing continuously this season, it needs my players to recover and you could see against Gor Mahia, fatigue crept in especially in the second half but basically my players should learn to recover from such and play well.”

Duke Abuya notched the all-important goal as the Sharks went to beat Gor Mahia for the first time ever in the league.