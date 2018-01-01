Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya ready to face a bully Asante Kotoko

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has exuded confidence in his charges ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup clash against Asante Kotoko of Ghana.

The two will clash on Saturday after a protracted war of words between both sides after Kotoko accused Shark of mistreatment with the Ghanaian giants claiming that they were assigned a ‘small bus’ besides being subjected to train at a substandard ground at Goan Institute.

“We are well prepared. Playing continental football is enough motivation for the boys and we are looking forward to posting a positive result on Saturday,” Muluya said in a pre-match conference.

Kotoko coach Charles Akonnor has been rattling Sharks, but the former Ghana international noted that he will not underrate their opponents who he had referred to as a ‘small team’ in his many attacks on the Kenyan representatives.

“We cannot underrate them (Kariobangi Sharks) as they equally are a good team. We, however, will put our best foot forward and I’m confident we’ll go back home with a positive result,” he said.

The match has been slated for Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the MISC Kasarani starting 3 pm. Ticket prices have been set at KES 200 (Regular) and 500 (VIP).