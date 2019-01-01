Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya hails Bungoma Super Stars after Shield Cup win

The Sharks managed to beat Bungoma Super Stars on penalties to book their fourth consecutive semi-final slot

head coach William Muluya has lauded Bungoma Super Stars after their FKF quarter-final match on Sunday.

Sharks emerged 4-2 winners on penalties and Muluya says that their opponents gave them a tough outing at Kenyatta Stadium.

Idd Wasike scored for Bungoma Super Stars before Eric Kapaito levelled matters seven minutes to the end of the regular 90 minutes.

In the shoot-out, Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Gad Mathews managed to save two penalties to hand his side the win. Hillary Simiyu and Boniface Munyendo failed to beat Mathews in goal.

“Of course, being a knockout match you can tell the psychological boost the Bungoma Super Stars side had. It is a good side that gave us a run for our money," Muluya told Goal after the match.

"But the match was not over until the penalties and I believe penalties are part of scoring so we did score and of course the goalkeeper had a good day.”

The defending champions will battle it out with two Kenyan Premier League rivals and while SS Assad are the lowest ranked side in the penultimate stage of the domestic Cup tournament.