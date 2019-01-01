Kariobangi Sharks coach Muluya takes blame for Gor Mahia defeat

The youthful tactician feels he could have done more in helping his charges get something against the defending champions

head coach William Muluya has refused to blame the players following the 1-0 loss to on Sunday.

A stoppage-time goal by Francis Afriyie was all the 18-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions needed to down the 2018 winners in an entertaining game staged at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The youthful tactician feels he failed his charges against K'Ogalo and he takes full responsibility for it.

"As a coach, I could have done better because I was the one on the bench, observing the game," Muluya told journalists after the game.

"You cannot ignore the fact that Gor Mahia came back stronger in the second half; they fought and were hungry for a goal.

"On the other hand, we had a chance or two from which we could have scored but failed to do so. My players did well, but as a coach, I could have done better."

The tactician is, however, grateful for the lesson learned on Sunday, and he aims at implementing it in the next assignment.

"It is painful to lose the game at the last minute, but it is a lesson to us. We should have scored early maybe it could not have happened. It is a vital lesson and we will try and implement it in the next game," Muluya concluded.

Sharks have won just one game this season out of the six played.