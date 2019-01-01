Kariobangi Sharks can compete with Gor Mahia - Omoto

The midfielder draws his confidence from the two wins they got against the Kenyan heavyweights K'Ogalo in December 2018

have the capability to compete with , attacking midfielder Patilla Omoto claims.

Last year, Kariobangi Sharks managed to register their first-ever league win over the reigning league champions and Omoto believes his teammates can build on their maiden victory.

“We broke the duck against them [Gor Mahia] last season and it would be important we continue with the momentum. We have shown we have the capability to compete against them and against the best in the country and the region,” Omoto told the club's portal.

“We know they can feel us now as contests against us are no longer a walking park. They know it is always a difficult game and we also know it is a tough game.”

Kariobangi Sharks emerged victorious in the Super Cup tie at Kasarani in 2018 December against the Green Army aswell, and Omoto says their belief was further boosted by the feat.

“Sports is about building on your gains. We have beaten them twice in the last three meetings we had and so we have to build on that,” stated Omoto.

“I believe we have the players and the belief to do it and so we want to give our best on Sunday and get a positive result.”

Gor Mahia though have dominated the league clashes pitting them with the Eastlands side as K'Ogalo have emerged winners five times in the last six matches.

The two sides will meet at Afraha Stadium on Sunday from 16:00 in what will be the only match of the day.