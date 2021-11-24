Kariobangi Sharks boycott consultative meeting as Ringera committee confirms Premier League resumption date

Kariobangi Sharks boycotted the meeting convened by the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee with the Premier League teams on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards SC, Bandari FC, Bidco United, Gor Mahia, Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya Police, Mathare United, Nairobi City Stars, Nzoia Sugar, Posta Rangers, Sofapaka, Tusker, Wazito, and Vihiga Bullets were the clubs that attended the meeting at the Nyayo Stadium while Ulinzi Stars and FC Talanta were absent with apologies.

One of the topics of discussion was the resumption of the Premier League, with December 4 pencilled in as the return date for football in the country.

Two-way Discussion

"We had a two-way discussion with the clubs in which we shared ideas on the best approaches to scale up Kenyan football," Ali Amour, the member of the caretaker committee, said as per Nation Sports.

"We agreed to resume league matches on December 4 and, we have also urged the clubs to comply with Sports Act (2013) so that they can be transparent in how they operate.

"We plan to meet the sponsors to assess the status of their investment with a view of charting a transparent roadmap under the Sports Act.

"The clubs are not satisfied with the current state of the league fixtures. We will soon have a meeting with their head coaches to discuss how best we can harmonise the schedule."

The Aaron Ringera-led committee was formed due to the recommendations made by the Sports Registrar, who undertook an audit on the FKF's accounts after complaints of fiscal mismanagement.

The caretaker committee had suspended the leagues for two weeks after it was formed by the Ministry of Sports to take charge of football activities in the country.

Before the suspension, some teams had played six games while some had engaged in five as the 2021/22 season was catching speed.

As the local competitions are set to resume early next month, Gor Mahia and Tusker have additional duties as they are participants in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia have been paired against AS Otoho d'Oyo of Congo while Tusker - the league's reigning champions - will face CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the play-offs.