Kariobangi Sharks & Betway enter into a sponsorship deal
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks and betting firm Betway have entered into a three-year sponsorship deal.
The partnership comes in the wake of the financial crisis which has hit KPL and a number of clubs in the ongoing season since SportPesa exited the scene as the title sponsor.
Kariobangi Sharks' chairman Robert Maoga revealed the development to Goal and hoped the partnership will help both parties in the long run.
“We have entered into a sponsorship deal which will be made official soon. Our prayers are that both Kariobangi Sharks and Betway earn mutual benefit from this deal,” Maoga told Goal.
The 2017 Gotv Shield Cup winners have earned only one win this season and are 15th on the 18-team log after playing nine matches.
The other games have ended in four draws and four losses and they will be up against Ulinzi Stars on November 21 in their next league fixture.
Wazito and KCB are their last two opponents this month.