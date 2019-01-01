Kariobangi Sharks overcome Yanga blows to storm Super Cup semis

Oyemba's attempt to hold on to the ball saw him get pinned down inside the net by Yanga players amidst kicks and blows

Kariobangi Sharks joined Bandari in the Super Cup semi-final after spanking Tanzanian Premier League leaders-Yanga 3-2 in a chaotic match staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Tuesday.

The game that lasted exactly 100 minutes and 47 seconds was characterized by two minutes of madness as players from both sides engaged in physical confrontation, moments after Yanga scored their second goal.

Interestingly, despite video footage showing a Yanga player throwing dangerous jabs at Sharks' goalkeeper John Oyemba who was lying helplessly on the ground; after the Tanzanian side resorted for punches to settle the tie, not even a yellow card was flashed out-bringing into sharp focus the officiating standards and even the security of players in the SportPesa sponsored tournament.

Duke Abuya scored in either half to steer Sharks to the last four as Yanga once again bowed out of the eight-team championship at the first attempt.

Abuya gave Sharks the lead just ten minutes into the game at the Uhuru Stadium before GeorgeAbege doubled the advantage a few minutes later with a well taken left-foot shot.

Abege had laid-off Abuya who then found space in a forest of legs to fire past Klaus Kindoki. A mistake by Saphan Oyudi at the back gifted Yanga with a goal, but Abuya restored parity in the 92nd minute.

But Yanga once again cut the deficit with a minute to play. Oyemba's attempt to hold on to the ball saw him got pinned down inside the net by Yanga players as the game degenerated into an ugly scene of physical confrontation as both sides exchanged blows and kicks.

Earlier on, another Kenyan side Bandari beat Singida by a solitary goal to storm the semis in their debut season. Ugandan William Wadri scored the lone goal from the spot.