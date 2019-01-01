Kariobangi Sharks set to continue title defense against Bungoma Superstars

The winner of the tournament will earn a ticket to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

Double-headers at Kenyatta Stadium and Mbaraki Ground will highlight the FKF quarter-finals that are set to be played during the weekend.

On Saturday, an early kick-off at Mbaraki Stadium will see SS Assad face Congo Boyz before an all Kenyan Premier League affair between and .

The two top-tier sides forced their ways past and Wazito during the previous phase of the competition.

The Dockers waited until in the post-match penalties to secure the win against the Green Army in the round of 16, while Stima ended up winning their respective match over Wazito within 90 minutes with a 2-1 victory.

, who are the defending champions, will play Bungoma Superstars at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday after and Bidco United have clashed in an earlier match.

Bungoma Superstars managed to defeat big-wigs and AFC in order to book their slot in the quarters.

Saturday: SS Assad vs Congo Boyz – Mbaraki SC – 2 PM, Bandari FC vs Western Stima – Mbaraki SC – 4:15 PM.

Sunday: KCB vs Bidco United – Kenyatta Stadium – 2 PM, Kariobangi Sharks vs Bungoma Superstars – 4:15 PM.