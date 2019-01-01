Kariobangi Sharks set to continue title defense against Bungoma Superstars
Double-headers at Kenyatta Stadium and Mbaraki Ground will highlight the FKF Shield Cup quarter-finals that are set to be played during the weekend.
On Saturday, an early kick-off at Mbaraki Stadium will see SS Assad face Congo Boyz before an all Kenyan Premier League affair between Bandari and Western Stima.
The two top-tier sides forced their ways past Gor Mahia and Wazito during the previous phase of the competition.
The Dockers waited until in the post-match penalties to secure the win against the Green Army in the round of 16, while Stima ended up winning their respective match over Wazito within 90 minutes with a 2-1 victory.
Kariobangi Sharks, who are the defending champions, will play Bungoma Superstars at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday after KCB and Bidco United have clashed in an earlier match.
Bungoma Superstars managed to defeat KPL big-wigs Sofapaka and AFC Leopards in order to book their slot in the quarters.
Saturday: SS Assad vs Congo Boyz – Mbaraki SC – 2 PM, Bandari FC vs Western Stima – Mbaraki SC – 4:15 PM.
Sunday: KCB vs Bidco United – Kenyatta Stadium – 2 PM, Kariobangi Sharks vs Bungoma Superstars – 4:15 PM.