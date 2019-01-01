Kariobangi Sharks are good enough to beat Gor Mahia to KPL title – Muluya

The Sharks coach insists they have assembled a good squad which will challenge K’Ogalo for the league title this season

coach William Muluya has stated his side will challenge for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title this season.

The Sharks missed out on the trophy last season despite making a good start and coach Muluya now says they have rectified some of their mistakes and are ready to give it a go this year.

“This year we want to aim for something different and which is the league title,” Muluya is quoted by the Standard Newspaper.

“[With] 16 matches are remaining in the first leg and another 17 in the second leg. Any ten wins in the first leg and we will have set ourselves the standards required to fight for the title.”

Regarding their failed title challenge last year,, Muluya said injuries to key players affected them significantly.

“Last season, it was within our grasp but it all went down due to a congested fixture,” Muluya continued.

“First, we took part in the Caf Confederation Cup where we played four matches. Then we had to travel to for the SportPesa Cup and within two months, we had played 18 matches.

“It took a big toll on our players leading to the loss of eight first-team players due to injuries. Before the rest could catch up, it was too late for us.”

Article continues below

Muluya believes it is a different situation this time around, after the majority of his first-team players were retained, most of whom are in top condition to compete.

“We are intact and have all our first team players fit. Furthermore, playing one match a week is good for planning mental and physical recovery.”

Sharks started their season with a 2-2 draw against and will face AFC in their next KPL match on Sunday.