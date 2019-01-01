Kariobangi Sharks and Gor Mahia FC to face minnows in FKF Shield Cup
Kariobangi Sharks will kick-off their FKF Shield Cup title defense away when they face Elim FC.
Gor Mahia, meanwhile, landed Kenpoly following the draw of the round of 32 matches conducted on Thursday. Meanwhile, Naivas got a bye into the next round following Tusker's late withdrawal from the tournament.
AFC Leopards will a date with Transfoc with Sofapaka landing Bungoma Super Stars. Sindo United was paired with KCB while Ulinzi will start away to SS Asad.
The winner of the knockout tournament, will carry home Sh2m, as well as a chance to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Full fixtures: Fortune Sacco vs Wazito, Uprising vs Western Stima, Kenpoly vs Gor Mahia, Kayo FC vs Bandari, Congo Boys vs Kenya Police, Emmausians vs Mwatate United, SS Asad vs Ulinzi Stars, Bungoma Super Stars vs Sofapaka, Transfoc vs AFC Leopards, Muranga Seal vs Kisumu All-Stars, Elim FC vs Kariobangi Sharks, Trans Mara Sugar vs Bidco United, Dero FC vs FC Talanta, Vihiga Sportiff vs Ushuru and Sindo United vs KCB.