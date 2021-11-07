Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 Tusker: Brewers' winning run ends

Tusker’s bid to make it three wins out of three ended after they lost 3-0 to a well-drilled Kariobangi Sharks side in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Heading into the fixture, Tusker had picked two straight wins against FC Talanta and Wazito FC, but they could not break down a resilient Sharks side, who scored through Felix Oluoch, Sydney Lokale, and Patrick Otieno in the 66th, 77th, and 80th minutes respectively to take home maximum points.

The Brewers started the game with intensity and they almost took the lead with only five minutes played when lead striker Ibrahim Joshua combined well with Shami Kibwana, to set up Jackson Macharia, but the latter’s feeble effort was well gathered by Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Nathan.

In the 10th minute, Tusker were forced to make an early substitution after injured Jimmy Mbugua was withdrawn for Hillary Wandera.

Despite the change, the Brewers continued to raid for the opener and in the 22nd minute, Wandera delivered a cross to the unmarked Kibwana, who side-stepped past two defenders, but his final touch was poor as the ball rolled out for a goal-kick.

Sharks then created their best chance in the 30th minute when Erick Mmata raced through from the right-wing and fed the ball to Ronald Odede, but a quick intervention from Tusker defender Christopher Oruchum prevented him from unleashing a shot towards the goal.

Tusker’s Kalos Kilenge was the first player to be booked in the 33rd minute for his clumsy challenge on the advancing Fredrick Alushula as the two teams headed to the half-time break tied at 0-0.

FULL TIME at Ruaraka.



Frustrating afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jYPDPd9PaT — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) November 7, 2021

Tusker began the second half like they started the first and they missed another open chance when Macharia set up Kibwana with a cross from the left but his speed to reach the ball was slow and keeper Nathan took the ball.

In the 63rd minute, Apollo Otieno wasted another scoring opportunity for the Brewers as his glancing header from a corner taken by Kibwana, hit the woodwork to bounce out for a fruitless corner.

However, three minutes later, Tusker were left to rue their missed chances as Sharks took the lead, a cross from Sydney Lokale setting up Felix Oluoch, who gladly took the ball, rounded up two defenders before planting it past Bwire for the opener and his sixth of the season.

Sensing danger, Tusker coach Robert Matano went for a double change, Deogratius Ojok and Stewart Omondi coming in for Joshua and Macharia, but before the new players could settle, Lokale struck the second goal with 13 minutes left to the final whistle, after beating two defenders to slot past Bwire.

Three minutes later, Otieno scored the third goal after latching onto a long ball from goalkeeper Nathan, to beat Bwire with a low-footed effort.

The result means Tusker have now lost three matches since the season kicked off – since they had already lost 1-0 to AFC Leopards in their season opener.

Kariobangi Sharks: Brandon Nathan, Ronald Odede, Bonface Onyango, Steven Otieno, Douglas Mokaya, Erick Mmata, Samuel Olwande, Geoffrey Shiveka, Patillah Omutiti, Felix Oluoch, and Fredrick Alushula.

Subs: Brian Olango, Thomas Omenda, Sydney Lokale, Julius Masaba, Fortune Omoto, Issa Lumumba, Imbali Keith, Patrick Otieno, and Geoffrey Onyango.

Tusker: Brian Bwire, Daniel Sakari, Jimmy Mbugua, Christopher Oruchum, Kalos Kilenge, Teddy Osok, Apollo Otieno, Shami Kibwana, Jackson Macharia, Ibrahim Joshua, and John Njuguna.

Subs: Patrick Matasi, Hillary Wandera, Eugene Asike, Humphrey Mieno, Rodgers Ouma, Stewart Omondi, Erick Zakayo, Lawrence Luvanda, and Deogratius Ojok.