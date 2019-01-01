Kariobangi Sharks 1-3 Bandari: Dockers beat Sharks to book Caf Confederation Cup slot

Bandari saw off a resilient Kariobangi Sharks side in a match that was played on Saturday and Sunday due to the rain interruption

have been crowned the 2019 Sportpesa champions after dethroning with a 3-1 win at Kasarani on Sunday.

Two goals from Yema Mwana and one from Benjamin Mosha were enough to seal the Shield victory for the Dockers while Patila Omoto's consolation goal was scored on Saturday.

Heavy downpour did not allow the second half to be played on Saturday and the officials scheduled the game to continue on Sunday morning.

The two goals for Bandari were scored in the second and 23rd minutes by Mwana before Omoto's strike in the 39th minute.

Mwana was left furious after referee Davies Omweno failed to award him a penalty in the 55th minute when he went down after a challenge from Sven Yidah.

William Muluya made an early change in the 56th minute when James Mazembe got injured and Julius Masaba was brought in. Bernard Mwalala responded to Muluya's change by making a double substitution when he withdrew Shaban Kenga and Hassan Mwinnyi, with their places filled by Dab Guya and Benjamin Mosha.

Harrison Mwendwa would have scored the second goal for Kariobangi Sharks in the 61st minute but failed to be precise with his final shot. After beating Dan Otewa on the left flank, Mwendwa sent his effort flying just wide while he had some space to pull a killer shot.

Mosha scored the third goal for Bandari in the 83rd minute when he managed to chest down a free kick from Abdalla Hassan and fired powerfully past Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Gad Mathews.

Omoto would have earned himself a brace but he was denied by a quick clearance by Bandari fullback Fred Nkata. Omoto easily made his way past Farouk and Felly Mulumba before slotting into an almost empty net but Nkata's timely clearance saved Bandari and denied Omoto the second goal in the final.

Bandari will now represent in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Kariobangi Sharks starting XI: Gad Mathews, Eric Juma, Geoffrey Shiveka, Thomas Teka, Boniface Onyango, Patilah Omoto, Sven Yidah, James Mazembe, Harrison Mwendwa, Duke Abuya, Eric Kapaito.

Subs: John Oyemba, George Abege, Nixon Omondi, Shaphan Oyugi, Vincent Wasambo, Julius Masaba, Patrick Ngunyi.

Bandari Starting XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Duncan Otewa, Fred Nkata, Bernard Otieno, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Shaban Kenga, Hassan Mwinyi, Yema Mwana, William Wadri, Abdalla Hassan.

Subs: Oduor Mustapha, Mohamed Siraj, Dan Guya, Moses Mudavadi, William Lugogo, Benjamin Mosha, Wycliff Ochomo.