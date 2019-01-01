Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 Bandari: The Sharks prove good to set date with Everton

The team also walked away with $30,000 and a chance to face Everton in Nairobi later this year

A perfect Harrison Mwendwa strike was all Kariobangi Sharks needed to down Bandari FC and lift the 3rd edition of the Super Cup on Sunday.

The Dockers settled early and used every opportunity to raid their opponents in search of an early goal that could put the William Muluya led side into an early pressure. Hassan Abdallah, who was lively throughout, forced Jeff Oyemba to an early save in the 3rd minute with his shot from 18yards.

Ten minutes later, it was the coastal based side that had another chance to get an early lead. It won a free kick near the corner flag, David King'atua beautifully curled it in but the unmarked Bernard Odhiambo headed it wide.

With fifteen minutes gone, Sharks created their own chance when Duke Abuya made a perfect run in the final third, managed to find Harrison Mwendwa whose effort failed to hit the target,

The best opportunity for Bandari came in the 25th minute; the defensive blunder allowed Wadri to get the ball in the danger zone. The Ugandan passed it to the unmarked Yema Mwana whose first touch failed him and Oyemba managed to put the ball to safety.

Abege managed to reach a Patillah Omotto pass with a few seconds to half-time, managed to get past the central defenders but his shot went inches wide. In the 47th minute, the Ugandan was at it again, this time round forcing Shikhalo to a fine save with his shot from thirty yards.

Sharks managed to get a promising break in the 59th minute, but with Abege in a good position, Abuya went for the goal and ended up missing the target.

It mattered less two minutes later; Shikhalo took a goal-kick that was headed by Sharks defenders to Abuya. This time round, he managed to pick Harrison Mwendwa who did well to go past Felly Mulumba and Bernard, before slotting the ball past the custodian and into the net.

The solitary strike turned out to be the winner, a third trophy for Sharks in about three months. The team also walked away with $30,000 and a chance to face Everton in Nairobi later this year.