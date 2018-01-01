Kariobangi Sharks 0-0 Kotoko: Hosts held in Caf Confederation Cup

Visiting Porcupine Warriors shared the spoils with Sharks in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday

The hosts started the match well, dictating the tempo, with their visitors resorting to a cautious play. Geoffrey Shiveka did well to marshal the defence, ensuring there is calmness and composure with most balls starting from the back.

It was the visitors who won the 1st corner of the game in the eleventh minute, but the goalkeeper was there to clear the danger.

With about twenty minutes gone, a good ball was played by Patillah Omotto to Duke Abuya who managed to shoot it directly to the goalkeeper Felix Annan who parried it off the danger zone.

Harrison Mwendwa was a thorn in the Kotoko defence, and at some point, he managed to get past his markers but was let down by poor finishing. On the other end, the ever-dangerous Gyamfi Emmanuel had on several occasions managed to get into promising position but the defenders managed to shut him.

The best opportunity for Sharks came in the 39th minute; James Mazembe brought in a good ball from the left that the goalkeeper failed to keep out. It fell to Mwendwa whose effort was scrambled off the line by Ganiyu Abdul.

Kotoko returned from the break stronger, trying to pin Sharks in their own half. Midfielders Jordan Opoku, Richard Senanu and Antwi Martin created chances for Gymfi and Baakoh Maxwell.

It was the introduction of Nii Adjei and Yacouba that created problems for Kariobangi Sharks.

With about twenty minutes to go, Yacouba managed to get the ball in the danger zone but poor control allowed goalkeeper Bwire to claim the finish. A few minutes later, it was Adjei who was fed in a dangerous position but his effort went over the bar.

On the other end, the lively Duke Abuya managed to fool the defender, creating a space of his own, but his left foot curler went wide the mark.

The result means Sharks will have to get a goal or a scoring draw away to progress to the group stage of the competition.