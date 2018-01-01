Kariobangi Shark v Nzoia Sugar tie kick off time changed

The kick-off time for the Kenyan Premier League Boxing Day fixture, between Kariobangi Sharks and Nzoia Sugar has changed.

Sharks will travel to Bungoma to face Nzoia Sugar, but William Muluya charges will step into the pitch at least one hour earlier with the kick off being pushed forward to 2.00 pm

“The kick-off time of the Nzoia Sugar-Kariobangi Sharks SPL 2018-19 Round 02 catch-up match has been changed from 3:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The match will be played on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Sudi Stadium, Bungoma,” KPL said in a statement.

Sharks are returning to the domestic competition after they crashed out of the Caf Confederation Cup-having lost to Asante Kotoko of Ghana on a 2-1 aggregate.

Sharks are seven places and a point above Nzoia Sugar, who are occupying position 13 with only two points from two games.

The Millers lost their last league match while Sharks beat Sony Sugar to recover from a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards on the opening fixture.