Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC and Yanga SC missed combined TSh780 million after postponement

The clash pitting Tanzania's most successful sides was not played as the rescheduling of the kick-off time cause disagreements

The Simba SC and Yanga SC players missed out on millions of shillings promised after the Kariakoo Derby was postponed on May 8.

According to Mwanaspoti, Wekundu wa Msimbazi - who were the hosts - failed to pocket TSh240 million while Timu ya Wananchi did not go home with Tsh540 million as the match was not played in the end.

The match was called off when Yanga opposed the move to have the game be played at 19:00 EAT.

The Tanzania Football Federation and the Premier League board had scheduled the kick-off time at 17:00 EAT before it was pushed forward, a move that saw Yanga object to the new time.

Simba's board vice-chairman, Said Abdallah, said they have now set their focus on their next games, but the promise made to the players remains.

"The eyes are now on the next games and when we will know the date to face Yanga, we will then see if to maintain the promise or add some more money," Abdallah told Mwanaspoti.

Yanga, who have given their players a one-day break, had promised them Tsh540 million shillings - Tsh231 million more than what Simba's stars were promised - had they picked up a win against the traditional rivals.

"We hoped to win and get more confidence before we proceed with our Caf Champions League pursuit," a player from the Simba camp who spoke anonymously told the same publication.

After the postponement of the highly-anticipated game, Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said he has ordered clarification on the situation.

“After the disappointment, we have ordered the Ministry of Sports to make an announcement on when the game will be played and also give direction how the fans who had paid for tickets would claim their money," Majaliwa said on Monday.

"The act to postpone the game angered Tanzanians and even people from across the world. These teams carry the image of Tanzanian football and thus there is a need to know the fate of the Kariakoo Derby.

"I would like to urge the Tanzanians, especially the soccer fans, who had made arrangements to watch the game either at the stadium or through the television, to be patient.

"They need to be patient as the ministry of sports and TFF look into the matter with an aim of coming up with a solution."