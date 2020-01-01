Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC against Yanga SC semi-final is in your head already - Vandenbroeck

The two teams are set to meet on Sunday for the third time this season in all competitions

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenboeck has revealed no plans have been made regarding Sunday's semi-final match against Yanga SC at the National Stadium.

The two sworn rivals are set to meet for the third time this season in all competitions. The last two Kariakoo Derbies were in the league and they ended 2-2 and 1-0 in favour of the Jangwani based side respectively.

While Wekundu wa Msimbazi are targeting a double this season, Timu ya Wananchi are aiming for the domestic Cup to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"Somewhere in the back of your heads, you all, already have the semi-final on Sunday," Vandenbroeck told reporters after a ceremony to hand his team the Mainland League trophy.

"No plans yet against Yanga; we first have to go home in Dar es Salaam and that is when we can make plans and prepare as good as we can for the Sunday game."

The 40-year-old Belgian has also revealed how it felt by guiding his charges to the league title.

"After the [Tanzania] Prisons game, we felt very nice, very good and happy," the youthful tactician recalled.

"It was a long trip to the league, now it is already [11 days] ago. Now it is nice to take pictures, put it in our albums for later, but we are happy to have [won the league]."

It was Simba's third consecutive league title, and their 21st in history; Yanga hold the record having won the league 27 times.

On Wednesday, July 8, the Msimbazi-based charges drew 0-0 with fourth-placed Namungo.

Meddie Kagere, who is on course to defend the Golden Boot, should have scored his 20th goal of the season but his 31st-minute strike went off the target from a vantage point.

John Kelvin would have scored for the hosts in the 42nd minute but his final shot, from inside the penalty area, went out after a clear pass from Abeid Athuman.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s forward line have to blame themselves for a failure to utilise a few chances that would have made their day even more joyful.