Kariakoo Derby: Ex-Simba SC and Yanga SC forward Odhiambo speaks of black magic

The Kenyan, who happened to have played for both Mainland League arch-rivals, details how superstitions thrived during his time there

Former Simba SC and Yanga SC striker Moses Odhiambo has alleged black magic is practised in especially during the Kariakoo Derby.

Odhiambo played for Simba in 2007 before leaving for APR of Rwanda and returned to the country when Yanga signed him, where he stayed between 2009 and 2010.

Although he states Tanzanians are people have a great love for football, he explains how he was shocked by the practice of black magic during his time in the country.

“Tanzania is football-loving and in games like the Derby, people plan even months earlier,” the former and Thika United star told People Daily.

“There is nothing like it and even both teams do not spend in the same city because of tension.

"I have witnessed players panic and officials run scared but I was always calm and professional earned me respect from both ends even though obviously I had more success with Simba.

“However, there was the downside especially with strong belief with black magic and at times even our own stewards could spend at the changing rooms to 'protect' [it] from intrusion.

“It was funny and weird at the same time but I had to adjust as a foreigner. I believe it was not luck that gave me points but diligence.”

The 34-year-old also explained how the 'big talents' in the side 17 years ago made him decide to sign for Utalii FC instead.

He, however, ended up as a Brewers payer in 2004 and stayed until 2006.

“I remember when I came in Nairobi in 2003, I was tense and yes Tusker wanted my services but I saw there were big talents over there like Edward Karanja, John 'Mo' Muiruri and Robert Mambo so I opted to try my luck with Utalii,” he continued.

“It was a great opportunity to build my name and then onwards it has been great strides for me and it is because of my patience, hard work and resilience.

“Football is difficult and it has its low moments but I thank God for what I have achieved through this game.”

The former Moro United striker credited ex-Tusker and Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee for helping shape his career.

“People like [Jacob] Mulee have really improved me as a player. Coaches are more than teachers so when you develop a relationship, it lasts forever and some of these guys I still respect to date because they taught me about self-belief,” Odhiambo added.

Odhiambo has played for 10 clubs in career and spoke about some things he found hard to deal with.

“Injuries and poor performance of the team are what gets into me the most because it somehow demoralises,” he concluded.

“I have, like many other players, fought with such scenarios because it is not our own making as sportsmen.

“This is part of a sport and it is about strong mentality which by the way I share with the young and upcoming players.”

Dube, as Odhiambo is popularly known, made his national team debut in 2004.