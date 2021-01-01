Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC will come be under pressure' - Ambani

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are four points above Wananchi and a win will largely bring an end to the latter's hopes of winning the league

Yanga SC legend Boniface Ambani believes rivals Simba SC will be coming into the Kariakoo Derby under pressure owing to the fact that they have not won any of the last three league assignments against their big rivals.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be aiming to collect maximum points to ensure they extend their lead on top of the table and arguably bring an end to Wananchi's chances of landing the league title in the ongoing campaign.

The former Kenya international has, however, made it clear the bragging rights can go either way.

"This is going to be a tough match because it brings together historical rivals," Ambani told Goal on Monday.

"The Kariakoo Derby has always been interesting and the best part of it is that it is unpredictable, it can go either way. However, putting the current form aside, I believe Simba come into the match under pressure, the reason being, they have not won any of the last three league derbies."

The former AFC Leopards and Tusker striker went on to explain what both teams should do to stand a chance of bagging maximum points.

"In the derby, it does not matter who is on form, what matters is how you woke up in that particular day," Ambani continued.

"It has a lot of surprises, but I do believe the team that will settle fast and takes their chances will carry the day."

Earlier, former Yanga coach Luc Eymael stated the club should forget about winning the league title if they suffer defeat on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants are sitting at the top of the 18-team table with a four-point gap and a win will see them move seven points clear whilst having two games in hand.

It is the reason the Belgian tactician, who was the last coach to lead Yanga to a win against Simba in the 2019-20 season, has maintained Simba will retain the title if they win the derby.

"If Simba comes on top of the derby against Yanga on Saturday, then the title is for Simba," Eymael told Goal.

"Already now with the games in hand, Simba have 70 percent chances of being crowned champions despite at one moment of the league Yanga had a nine-point advantage over Simba with the same number of games, the only hope for Yanga to stay in the battle for the title is to beat Simba.

"If Simba wins their two games in hand, then they will be 10 points in front of Yanga, and if Yanga loses the derby, they will have to pay attention for the second position on the log."