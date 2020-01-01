Karauri questions record-breaking FKF-BetKing sponsorship deal for KPL

The pact that was made public on Wednesday has continued to raise eyebrows with some not convinced by its authenticity

Former SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has cast aspersions on the recently revealed sponsorship deal between the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and BetKing.

The FKF announced the new deal for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is set to run for five years but Karauri feels the federation could have approached local companies for the same purpose.

Karauri signed a sponsorship deal with the KPL before SportPesa exited the country due to a battle on taxation with the government.

“FKF, even if it’s looking for votes, shouldn’t you have considered Betika or Odibet or any of the other 100 per cent licensed Kenyan companies?” Karauri tweeted.

In a response, Mwendwa dismissed Karauri’s claims and said SportPesa also sponsored foreign clubs with bigger deals.

“Not a fair comment Captain! Coming from you and knowing that football supported you even when you went outside and sponsored others for more than Kenya,” the FKF president responded.

In a Saturday interview with Radio Jambo, Mwendwa explained why BetKing should not be regarded as a fully foreign company.

“There is a small company called Safaribet here in Kenya but were clever in that they looked for a partner outside the country. The partner they found is BetKing,” Mwendwa revealed.

“If you visit the Registrar of Companies you will find the company is registered there even with a Betting and License Control Board registration number.

“So, the original company is a Kenyan that just entered into a business partnership with BetKing. I want to be clear and I think I have been clear.

“If you ask who are this company, it is not a Nigerian company but they have a huge presence in that country and are investing in other countries at great speed. Of course, the original owner was a Nigerian.”

Since he made the FKF-BetKing deal public, Mwendwa has defended it and attempted to answer questions arising from curious public members who have questioned the authenticity of the five-year KSh1.2 billion deal.

Kakamega ’s Cleophas Shimanyula was the first KPL chairman to cast doubt over the history-breaking sponsorship deal.

“I am supporting the new deal but not 100% per cent support because the deal was hurriedly signed, FKF did not involve clubs not even stakeholders, I don’t think the deal is legit, maybe until I see my club account with money from FKF,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

“We have seen such deals signed before and they don’t last, they don’t even go far, I am wondering why FKF moved to make the announcement whereas there was no representative from BetKing.”

According to Mwendwa, the official launch of the deal will take place by September 1.