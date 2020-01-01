Kapaito with a brace as Kariobangi Sharks beat Western Stima

The lethal striker saved the day for the ‘Slum Boys’ with a double as Posta Rangers and Bandari settled for draws

continued with their perfect start to the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season after they beat 2-1 on Wednesday.

Erick Kapaito was the toast of the ‘Slum Boys’ as he scored two goals in the space of six minutes to make sure they remained unbeaten in the league.

After beating AFC 2-0 in their last league outing, Stima came into the match seeking to make it two wins out of two and took the lead in the 55th minute when Bernard Onyango scored into his own net.

However, Kapaito rose to the occasion to turn the game around for Sharks as he scored in the 70th minute to level matters and then in the 76th minute to seal maximum points.

Meanwhile, Posta were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting . As the first half tempo was being set into motion Bandari forward Yema Mwana managed to knock down the postmen’s defence and bag a goal before the sound of the buzzer.

After the break, got back in the game after Jackson Dwang put in an equalizer, to close the scores at 1-1. Elsewhere, at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, earned their first win of the season after trouncing Kakamega 2-0.

Nairobi City Stars were also held 1-1 by at the Utalii Grounds in a match which saw Vihiga United players threaten to walk off the pitch after City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic was accused of calling Vihiga United players 'black monkeys'.

United coach Sammy Okoth has told Goal his Bosnian adversary used the racial slur towards his players after the hosts fell behind, and the visitors duly had to be talked out of boycotting the match after being alerted to Alagic's comments.

"It is not right for anyone to use a racist remark towards any player in modern football," Okoth told Goal. "He shouted to my players calling them black monkeys, and even the fourth official heard him.

"We wanted to boycott the game but he convinced us to play, stating he has captured the incident in his report."

The visitors took the lead unexpectedly through David Simiyu in the 43rd minute, and put up a strong resolve before Sven Yidah eventually equalised for City Stars after United players had been talked out of walking off the pitch in protest.

Up next is a game pitting FC against Wazito FC on Thursday, December 24 at the Kasarani Stadium, which will close the round five action as the league heads for a Christmas break