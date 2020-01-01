Kapaito secures Kariobangi Sharks win over Sofapaka, Wazito draw with Ulinzi Stars

The striker scored in both halves to ensure the visitors earned their second win of the season after two consecutive draws

Erick Kapaito was on target twice when defeated 2-1 in a Football Federation Premier League match at Wundanyi Stadium on Saturday.

The victory is vital for William Muluya’s side who had dropped points previously after 0-0 and 2-2 draws, against and Bidco United, respectively.

Sofapaka were awarded a third-minute penalty when captain Ellie Asieche was brought down. The midfielder rose and took the conversion successfully to break the deadlock.

Sofapaka made a seventh-minute change after Stephen Okola was injured and could not continue anymore and Faina Jacobs was introduced to fill the void.

Asieche had 10th and 18th-minute chances to extend Batoto ba Mungu’s lead but his shots went off target thereby denying the hosts a good lead.

Kevin Omondi denied Kariobangi Sharks on two occasions when he stopped James Mazembe’s effort in the 27th minute before another huge save to keep Kapaito’s effort at bay in the 33rd minute.

The Eastlands club found the equaliser in the 39th minute when Kapaito managed to beat Omondi, who had denied him on a number of occasions, for his third goal of the season.

The forward earned his second brace of the campaign in the 63rd minute when he worked his way into the Sofapaka area and fired home to give Kariobangi Sharks a lead.

At Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Wazito FC and drew 0-0 in their game.

Wazito got a real chance in the seventh minute when Kevin Kimani’s cross landed in the Ulinzi Stars area but Bernard Ochieng headed wide to deny his side an opener.

Enosh Ochieng would have scored for Ulinzi Stars in the 31st minute from close range but goalkeeper Fredrick Onyango did well to clear the ball.

Francis Kimanzi made a first change in the 46th minute when he withdrew Ali Hassan for the former Nzoia Sugar and winger Boniface Omondi.

The change did not bring any big result in favour of the Nairobi club as both sides shared the spoils from the stalemate.

Finally, Posta came out with a point after a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in the third game of the day.

won a penalty in the 28th minute and Joseph Mbugi ensured the visitors went ahead as he beat Humphrey Katasi in the Nzoia Sugar goal for the first goal of the game.

The Sugar Millers had to wait until three minutes past the hour mark to get an equaliser through Eric Otieno.

The draw should be a welcome result for Nzoia Sugar who had lost two of the last three games.