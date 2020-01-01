Kapaito double helps Kariobangi Sharks beat Wazito FC, KCB down Posta Rangers

There were a number of goals as part of the competition’s matchday one action this weekend

condemned Wazito FC to a 4-0 defeat in their Football Federation Premier League opening tie at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani on Sunday.

Daniel Sakari, Erick Kapaito and Julius Masaba scored the goals that took Kariobangi Sharks to the top of the table.

Sakari gave Kariobangi Sharks the lead in the 34th minute with the hosts looking a more comfortable side in how they dealt with their opponents.

Francis Kimanzi made a first-half change in the 41st minute when he withdrew former Kakamega defender Ronald Omino for winger Kelvin Kimani. The tactical change did not bring a much-needed edge at the front as Wazito went into the break trailing by a 1-0 margin.

In the 54th minute, Amos Asembeka and Whyvone Isuza were substituted and their places were taken by Ali Hassan and Kennedy Owino.

Kapaito, the newly-named Kariobangi Sharks captain, scored the second three minutes after the hour mark. The concession of the second goal pushed Kimanzi to make another two changes; Musa Masika and Clinton Okoth replaced Kevin Okumu and Boniface Omondi.

The changes did not stabilise Wazito as Kapaito grabbed his second in the 78th minute to give Kariobangi Sharks a healthy cushion going into the last 10 minutes.

Masaba scored in the 89th minute to ensure Kariobangi Sharks downed their Nairobi opponents by a 4-0 margin.

In another match, went second after a 3-0 win over Posta in an early kick-off at Kasarani.

Goals from new signing Derrick Otanga and Henry Onyango together with Enock Agwanda were enough to hand the Bankers the win.

Otanga scored the opener in the 19th minute before he assisted Onyango to get the second in the 70th minute. Agwanda added the third in the 87th minute to condemn to an opening loss.

At the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok, Nairobi City Stars started the Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win.

Experienced winger Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani gave the Simba wa Nairobi the lead in the 16th minute before the former star Oliver Maloba scored the second in the 18th minute.

The Sugar millers would have denied Nairobi City Stars a clean sheet had Cliff Kasuti successfully converted a penalty in the second half. The former and star was denied by goalkeeper Steven Njuge with a superb save.