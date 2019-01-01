'Kante has to stay at Chelsea' - Drogba urges World Cup winner to ignore Real Madrid speculation

The Frenchman has played a key role for the Blues in midfield again this season and a club legend is desperate for him to remain at Stamford Bridge

Didier Drogba has urged N'Golo Kante to stay at , amid ongoing speculation linking him with a summer move to .

The 28-year-old has featured in over 40 matches for the Blues across all competitions this term, helping the team challenge for a place in the Premier League's top four and the .

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from in 2016, Kante has played a key role in Chelsea's success, but he has had to adapt to a new role under Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian boss has opted to deploy the Frenchman higher up the pitch, preferring to start the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in orthodox defensive midfield roles.

Kante is widely revered as one of European football's finest holding players, having won the 2018 World Cup and two Premier League titles over the last four years of his career.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, while Paris Saint Germain are reportedly also keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, Drogba has advised Kante to ignore all the rumours swirling in the media and remain at Chelsea for at least another season.

The former Blues forward stated when asked if it would be good for to have players like Kante starring on a weekly basis: "Why do you want Kante to go?

"Kante has to stay in Chelsea! N'Golo to stay!"

Drogba's place in Chelsea's history was confirmed during a trophy-laden eight-year spell at the club between 2004 and 2012, as he picked up three Premier League titles and a crown.

The Ivorian returned to Stamford Bridge for a brief second stint in 2014, helping the club earn yet another domestic crown under then boss Jose Mourinho.

This season has not been quite so successful for the Blues, with Sarri's tactics often called into question amid reports of player unrest within the walls of the dressing room.

Article continues below

Plenty of candidates to succeed Sarri have been suggested in recent weeks, including Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and legendary former midfielder Frank Lampard.

Drogba meanwhile, has ruled himself out of beginning a career in management in the near future, stating that he is enjoying some much needed time off post-retirement.

"It is not something that is really tempting right now, I am taking a little break from playing 20 years at the top," he added. "I have been travelling, doing some work with my foundation and have been associated with Ligue 1 as an ambassador. I am enjoying [my time off right now]."