Kangemi All-Stars hunt a third win of the season against NSL leaders Ushuru

Migori Youth will host Nairobi City Stars at the Green Stadium in Awendo

Kangemi All-Stars will have an uphill task when they host National Super League leaders Ushuru in the round of 18 matches.

This will be a daunting outing for All-Stars, who are hunting for a third win of the season; having picked up their second victory of the season in the mid-week clash last time out.

Second-placed Wazito will be seeking redemption against FC Talanta at the Camp Toyoyo. Both sides lost their respective mid-week matches.

Newly promoted side Shabana has a date with Nairobi Stima as Migori Youth host Nairobi City Stars at the Awendo Green Stadium.

Sunday fixtures: Administration Police vs Eldoret Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm), Shabana vs Nairobi Stima (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm), Green Commandos vs Kisumu All Stars (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm), Migori Youth vs Nairobi City Stars (Awendo Green Stadium, 1 pm), Fortune Sacco vs Coast Stima (Thika Stadium, 1 pm), Thika United vs Bidco United (Thika Stadium, 3 pm)

Monday fixtures: Kangemi All-Stars vs Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Wazito vs Talanta (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm), Police vs Modern Coast (Karuturi Grounds)