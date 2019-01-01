'Kane will stay at Spurs for years to come' - Redknapp unfazed by Man Utd & Real Madrid rumours

The former Tottenham boss is convinced that a star striker will remain in north London, with current coach Mauricio Pochettino expected to do likewise

Harry Kane “will be at Spurs for years to come”, Harry Redknapp has boldly declared, with Mauricio Pochettino also tipped to stick around at .

Fears have been raised regarding the respective futures of key men in north London.

It has been suggested that a lack of tangible success will force ambitious figures to look elsewhere at some stage.

Were that to be the case, then star striker Kane can expect to have plenty of suitors.

The international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past, with his prolific strike rate making him appealing to any side.

Spurs boss Pochettino has also sparked talk of interest from Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu despite being tied to a long-term contract.

It remains to be seen if both can be kept on at a refurbished White Hart Lane, as Tottenham prepare to open a new chapter in their history, but Redknapp is convinced they will form part of the foreseeable future.

The former Spurs manager told Express Sport of the club’s ambition, which includes chasing down another top-four finish in the Premier League: “Tottenham are bang in there still, hopefully they can finish third.

“Oh yeah [Pochettino] will stay with Spurs, he’s at a great big club. New stadium, great players and a great training ground. What more could you want?

“And Harry Kane? Absolutely, Harry will be at Spurs for years to come, no danger.”

While backing Spurs to secure a lofty standing in the English top flight, Redknapp believes another of his former clubs are capable of doing likewise.

West Ham remain in the hunt for European qualification as things stand, with Manuel Pellegrini enjoying a productive debut campaign at the helm despite being forced to contend with issues outside of his control – such as want-away players.

Redknapp added: “West Ham have had a good season, I’d like see them finish seventh - they’ve done well.

“The big unsettling thing this season has been [Marko] Arnautovic’s situation and him wanting to move.

“They’ve come back strong now, hopefully they can have a good end to the season.”

West Ham will return to action after the international break with a home date against on March 30, while Spurs are due to take on title-chasing at Anfield a day later – before then throwing the doors open to their new home for a derby date with on April 3.